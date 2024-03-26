Mother and child found dead, father unconscious: Plantation Police

A mother and her child were found dead inside a home in Plantation on Tuesday, while the father was unconscious due to an overdose, police said in a statement.

Footage from Chopper6 shows a blue tarp near a pool as two police officers stand guard.

Plantation Police arrived at 1000 NW 97 Ave shortly after 12:00 PM to find the two victims deceased, according to the statement.

Police said the father was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

There was no info on the gender or age of the child victim.

