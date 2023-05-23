Mother Shot, Killed in Front of Kids During Dispute Outside Miami-Dade Park

A mother who was driving with six children inside her SUV was shot and killed during a dispute Tuesday outside a Miami-Dade park, officials said.

The incident was reported before 3 p.m. on Northeast 159th Street, outside Oak Grove Park.

Miami-Dade Police spokesperson Angel Rodriguez said the mother got into an argument with another group inside a car.

Someone inside the other car pulled out a gun and shot at the mother, who ended up crashing into two other cars, Rodriguez said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The mother died, and the children, aged between 7-17, were unharmed. Officials have not released her identity.

Footage showed three vehicles that appeared to have been involved in the crash, including a white sedan, a silver sedan and a black SUV.

Multiple officers from Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade County Public Schools Police were at the scene, along with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed a death investigation was underway, but haven't released any other details.

Miami-Dade Schools Police said nearby Oak Grove Elementary School had been temporarily placed on lockdown following the incident.

Police did not provide any information on a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.