Miami-Dade County

Mother strangled 8-year-old son, ran errands with body in car: Miami-Dade Police

Shaneka Ann McKinzie, 36, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the killing of her 8-year-old son, Jaisyn Burgos, Miami-Dade Police officials said Thursday

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman is facing a murder charge after police said she strangled her 8-year-old son then spent several hours running errands with his body in the car in Miami-Dade.

Shaneka Ann McKinzie, 36, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the killing of her 8-year-old son, Jaisyn Burgos, Miami-Dade Police officials said Thursday.

Shaneka Ann McKinzie
Miami-Dade Corrections
Shaneka Ann McKinzie

According to police, McKinzie brought Burgos to Hialeah Hospital Tuesday evening. The child, who was unconscious, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A medical examiner's autopsy determined he'd been strangled to death, police said.

McKinzie later confessed to investigators that she had been plotting to kill her son for the previous two days, police said.

At some point, as he was asleep in the rear passenger seat of her car, she used a tablecloth to suffocate and strangle him until he became unresponsive, police said.

Local

South Florida 15 mins ago

Coast Guard urges South Florida boaters to use caution amid rough conditions

Caught on Camera 2 hours ago

Video shows end of trooper pursuit of stolen Porsche on Turnpike in Miami-Dade

McKinzie then drove around various parts of the county running errands with her son's body in the car, police said.

McKinzie, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyCrime and Courts
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us