Motorcycle Rider Killed After Crash, Fall From Turnpike Exit Ramp in Broward

A motorcycle rider who crashed into a wall on a Florida's Turnpike exit ramp in Broward County died after he fell off the overpass Friday, officials said.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the man was traveling southbound on the Turnpike exit ramp to Interstate 595 when he lost control of his motorcycle and collided with a barrier wall just before 1:30 p.m.

The man was thrown over the wall and fell to the ground below. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the man was 41 and from Oakland Park, but didn't release his name.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The crash remains under investigation.