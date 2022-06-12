Motorcyclist Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash in Pompano Beach

The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single- vehicle motorcycle crash in Pompano Beach Sunday.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue and BCSO deputies responded to a motorcycle crash at around 5:18 p.m. near the 600 block of East Copans in Pompano Beach Sunday, BCSO said in a statement.

The motorcyclist, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

Broward County Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Traffic lanes are closed in the area while the investigation continues.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.