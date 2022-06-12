motorcycle crash

Motorcyclist Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash in Pompano Beach

A motorcyclist died in a crash in Pompano Beach Sunday afternoon

The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single- vehicle motorcycle crash in Pompano Beach Sunday.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue and BCSO deputies responded to a motorcycle crash at around 5:18 p.m. near the 600 block of East Copans in Pompano Beach Sunday, BCSO said in a statement.

The motorcyclist, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

Broward County Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Traffic lanes are closed in the area while the investigation continues.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

motorcycle crashPompano BeachBroward County Sheriff’s Officemotorcyclist
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us