Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit and run in Edgewater

One person is in critical condition after a hit and run on Saturday morning.

Miami Police say the accident happened at the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 36th street.

According to a statement by Miami PD, the vehicle fled the scene and the motorcyclist was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Police did not reveal the details as to the type of vehicle that caused the crash but did say they are actively investigating the circumstances of the hit and run.

Stay tuned with NBC6 for more updates on this developing story.