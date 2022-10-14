Multiple People Hospitalized After Fiery Crash in Miami Gardens

Multiple people were rushed to the hospital after a fiery crash in Miami Gardens Friday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Northwest 213th Street and Northwest 37th Avenue.

Footage showed at least three cars were involved and two suffered heavy damage.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said two people suffered trauma injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Another person was treated at the scene.

No other information was immediately known.

