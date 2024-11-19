Multiple South Florida Winn-Dixie stores being converted to Aldi

Multiple South Florida Winn-Dixie locations are being converted to Aldi discount grocery stores in the coming months.

One Winn-Dixie on Boynton Beach Boulevard in Boynton Beach has already closed for the renovations, while others will be closed for renovations beginning in January.

The stores being converted are:

20417 Biscayne Boulevard, Aventura

941 Southwest 24th Street, Fort Lauderdale

5060 Seminole Pratt Whitney Road, Westlake in Palm Beach

A spokesperson for Aldi said the move to convert the stores is being made to better serve customers.

"Customers can expect a quick, easy shopping experience with great products at the lowest possible prices. Our smaller stores are stocked with only the items customers need so they can get in and out, and our award-winning exclusive brands help shoppers save up to 40% on their groceries without sacrificing quality," the spokesperson said.

Workers at the stores that are being converted have the opportunity to be the first to apply to new ALDI stores, or the option to remain with Winn-Dixie and transfer to a neighboring store.

The discount grocer says 330 of those stores will come by the end of 2028.

Aldi had announced last year that they were buying around 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets in the southern U.S.

It had announced that some stores would be converted to the Aldi format, which cuts costs with features like lean inventories and self-bagging.

Aldi is based in Germany with a U.S. headquarters in Batavia, Illinois.