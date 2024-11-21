Florida

‘My Safe Florida Condo' program hits maximum application limit

The program helps eligible condominium associations strengthen their properties against hurricanes by providing free inspections and grant funding for wind mitigation improvements

By NBC6

The state's "My Safe Florida Condo" program has received the maximum number of applications, officials said Wednesday.

Officials with the Florida Department of Financial Services said the pilot program, which launched on Nov. 13, is not longer accepting applications after receiving the maximum for existing grant funding.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The program helps eligible condominium associations strengthen their properties against hurricanes by providing free inspections and grant funding for wind mitigation improvements.

The Florida Legislature created the program during the 2024 legislative session and provided it $30 million in funding.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The condo program was launched following the success of the "My Safe Florida Home" program, which helps residents make home improvements to reduce insurance premiums.

This article tagged under:

Florida
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us