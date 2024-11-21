‘My Safe Florida Condo' program hits maximum application limit

The state's "My Safe Florida Condo" program has received the maximum number of applications, officials said Wednesday.

Officials with the Florida Department of Financial Services said the pilot program, which launched on Nov. 13, is not longer accepting applications after receiving the maximum for existing grant funding.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The program helps eligible condominium associations strengthen their properties against hurricanes by providing free inspections and grant funding for wind mitigation improvements.

The Florida Legislature created the program during the 2024 legislative session and provided it $30 million in funding.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The condo program was launched following the success of the "My Safe Florida Home" program, which helps residents make home improvements to reduce insurance premiums.