NASCAR May Allow Small Group of Fans in Stands for Homestead Race: Report

With professional sports set to make its return to South Florida next weekend, NASCAR’s annual race at Homestead-Miami Speedway could feature something most events across the country have not had of late: fans.

A report in Sports Business Journal said the sport is considering having a small amount of fans, reportedly including some military personnel, allowed inside to watch the races taking place on June 13th and 14th - including the Cup Series race, Dixie Vodka 400.

HMS officials would not confirm to NBC 6 if the report is true, but did say a decision could be made by the end of this week.

Homestead was scheduled to host the Dixie Vodka 400 on March 21st - the first time the race was set to be run in the spring after 18 consecutive seasons as NASCAR’s finale. Officials were set to hold the race on that date without fans before deciding to postpone it.

NASCAR announced the return of racing to Homestead with four races planned over a two day period, including one race relocated from Iowa as a result of the pandemic.