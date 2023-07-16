First-ever Extreme Heat Warning issued in Miami-Dade

The National Weather Service has issued its first-ever excessive heat warning in Miami-Dade County.

An Excessive Heat Warning is issued when the heat index is expected to reach 105 degrees for at least two hours.

The heat index in Miami-Dade could reach between 108 and 112 degrees on Sunday.

The NWS advises that people take extra precautions surrounding heat-related illnesses when an Excessive Heat Warning is in place.

People are more susceptible to fatigue, heat exhaustion, and even heat stroke during extreme heat.

Broward County is also under a heat advisory through 8 p.m. on Sunday.