NBA Player Taurean Prince Remains in Jail After Arrest at Miami International Airport

A member of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves remains in a Miami-Dade jail after his arrest Thursday night at Miami International Airport.

Taurean Waller-Prince, 28, was taken into custody just before 8 p.m. on an out-of-state warrant and is awaiting extradition. NBC Sports reports the warrant is out of Texas, but details were not released on what charges he is facing.

The Timberwolves released a statement saying: “We are aware of the alleged report regarding Taurean Prince and are in the process of gathering more information.”

The forward is a native of San Antonio, Texas and played college basketball at Baylor. He was drafted with the 12th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz and later played for the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Prince signed with Minnesota in the summer of 2021 and averaged just over seven points per game last season in helping the Timberwolves make the playoffs. He signed a two-year, $16 million deal this offseason.