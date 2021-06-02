Hollywood Celebrating Pride Month, Honoring Diversity in the Community

City officials in Hollywood raised the progress pride flag in front of City Hall on Wednesday to kick off their annual Pride Month events.

Members of the city's LGBTQ+ council were on hand for the event showcasing a symbol of diversity in the community and to let residents and visitors know the city is filled with allies.

"It was our founders' vision, and what we do today, to move the city forward," said Todd Delmay, president of the council. "For many people, they live at the intersection of more than one identity. They may be LGBTQ, Black or Brown, Asian or Jewish. It’s important we recognize that and we are all one community."

Delmay represented a group of more than 400 members founded two years ago at the event. He was joined at the event by Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy, who saw it as a chance to show the strong allies in the community.

"We're extending our hand out and our welcome to everybody to make sure that everybody feels comfortable," Levy said. "Knowing that we welcome them is certainly a value that we have as a city and as a city commission."

Hollywood is the first city in South Florida to raise the progress pride flag over the City Hall building.