NBC 6 Survey Asks Broward Educators What It's Like to Teach During Pandemic

It’s been two weeks since Broward County Public School students started coming back to the classroom, and one week since Broward teachers started responding to an NBC 6 confidential survey on what it’s like to teach during this pandemic.

“We just worry that, um, we’ll be seen as like, sacrificial lambs, basically,” said David Wood, who teaches 9th and 10th graders at McFatter Tech in Davie.

Wood is one of more than 1,500 teachers and support staff who took the survey. It was distributed by the Broward Teachers Union to its roughly 14,000 members.

“I do believe they are learning more when they are in the classroom however, the nature of the beast itself is a problem because there is no such thing as physical distancing especially in elementary school,” said Francesca Elmo, who works as an educational support professional at Riverside Elementary School in Coral Springs.

Elmo was among those who left comments in the survey. Here are some of the concerns teachers told NBC 6 about:

“My students are having difficulty maintaining distance and keeping masks on.”

“Need to constantly break distance protocols to help students with computer problems.”

“I wanted to do in-person teaching, however, I think we came back too soon.”

“We are working as teachers, healthcare providers, social workers, and trying our best to work as computer engineers.”

Nearly 90% of teachers in the survey did not support the decision to reopen schools, and about the same number said they did not feel safe in the classroom.

“We can catch up on academic losses, but we can’t bring people back if we lose them,” Wood said.

However, NBC 6 spoke to teachers last week at two elementary schools and two high schools who had no issues with returning to campus for in-person teaching.

“I honestly don’t feel nervous simply because I feel like the district and the administration and my colleagues and the students, everyone is taking this seriously,” said Patrick Redmond, an English teacher at Fort Lauderdale High School.

“I’m not worried, I think everything is going great,” added Richard Dunbar, who teaches PE and coaches football at Fort Lauderdale High.

So the majority opinion in the survey clearly does not speak for all teachers.

School district officials have said repeatedly that they’re doing everything they can to keep teachers and students as safe as possible.

The NBC 6 survey also asked questions about safety protocols and distance learning. We will discuss the results in future stories.