NBC6 and Telemundo 51's ‘Clear The Shelters' pet adoption & donation campaign returns for its ninth consecutive year

NBC6 and Telemundo 51 are happy to announce that Clear the Shelters, our adopt and donate campaign is back for its ninth consecutive year. Animal shelters in South Florida and across the country are once again teaming up with NBC and Telemundo stations to find loving homes for pets in need with our Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign. The stations’ month-long “Adopt & Donate” effort runs from August 1 through August 31, 2023.

Since its inception in 2015, NBC6 and Telemundo 51’s local Clear The Shelters campaigns have helped thousands of pets find new homes. Nationally, more than 860,000 pets have been adopted over eight Clear The Shelters campaigns. This year’s goal is for the national campaign to hit one million adoptions.

Below is a list of the participating shelters in our area. Click on the links to visit their websites, browse for a new pet, find out how the adoption process works, whether they accept walk-ins or are by appointment only, and any other pertinent information. This is the first step in your journey to becoming a parent to an animal in need.

MIAMI-DADE

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Miami-Dade County Animal Services Pet Adoption & Protection Center

3599 Northwest 79th Avenue, Doral 33122

Call: 311 or (305) 468-5900

The Cat Network

(305) 255-3482 / info@thecatnetwork.org

BROWARD

Abandoned Pet Rescue

1137 Northeast 9th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale 33304

Angelico Cat Rescue

tammy@angelicocatrescue.com

Broward County Animal Care and Adoption

2400 Southwest 42nd Street, Fort Lauderdale 33312

South Florida Lending Hands

Use the South Florida Helping Paws drop down tab to find available animals.

MONROE

Florida Keys Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

Key West Shelter (305) 294-4857

Marathon Shelter (305) 743-4800

MarrVelous Pet Rescues

(305) 453-1315

PALM BEACH

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control

7100 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach 33411

(561) 233-1200

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League

3100/3200 N Military Trail, West Palm Beach, 33409

(561) 686-3663

Kibblez of Love Pet Food Bank & Rescue

(561) 271-5890

Virtual pet adoptions are also returning for the fifth consecutive campaign through WeRescue. The WeRescue app enables users to browse adoptable pets in their area by breed, gender, size and other factors, submit their adoption applications and ask questions directly to shelters through the app.

Clear The Shelters was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5/KXAS and Telemundo 39/KXTX and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas.

Follow Clear The Shelters on social media: