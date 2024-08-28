NBC6, Telemundo 51 and Comcast NBCUniversal Grant $227,000 in unrestricted funds to eight local nonprofits

NBC6 / WTVJ-TV, Telemundo 51 / WSCV-TV and Comcast NBCUniversal announced $227,000 has been awarded to eight local nonprofit organizations through the 2024 NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants. Since 2018, NBC6 and Telemundo 51 have now provided more than $1.5 million to fifty-two nonprofits through the grant program.

The competitive grant challenge, now in its seventh year, provides unrestricted funding to eligible nonprofits that provide vital support to South Florida-area communities in the categories of youth education and empowerment, next-generation storytellers, and community engagement. The 2024 application period for eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofits began March 19 and concluded April 19.

“NBC6 and Telemundo 51 are proud to recognize the outstanding work of eight local non-profit organizations with our Local Impact Grants program,” said Jorge Carballo, President and General Manager of NBC 6 and Telemundo 51. “These organizations will use the grants to make a meaningful impact in underserved communities in South Florida which will essentially help build stronger communities.”

The 2024 NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants are providing $2.5 million in funds to nonprofits serving one of NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations’ 11 U.S. markets, which are New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Boston, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Miami, San Diego and Hartford, Conn. Founded in 2018, NBCUniversal’s grant program has now provided $18.5 million to 546 nonprofits.

NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants recipients in the South Florida Market area are:

Buddy System MIA – $55,000

Buddy System is a community oriented nonprofit improving food security across Miami-Dade County. Their Food Access program is a multifaceted approach that creates innovative ways to engage the community and empower neighbors to support neighbors, beginning with access to free, healthy food. Their reach relies on a network of 75 local community partnerships and over 1,400 local volunteers with the ultimate goal of creating lasting change by addressing local issues, by the community, for the community.

The Home Team- Miami – $30,000

The Home Team has provided free inclusive after-school programming in partnership with K-12th grade schools and community centers in Miami-Dade that primarily serve Title 1 students from diverse backgrounds, with the commitment and goals for access to Academic Support, Sports, Literacy, STEM, Arts, Post-Secondary Planning, Mentoring, Social, Emotional and Cognitive Learning & Discussion and Anti-Bullying.

ICU baby, Inc. – $15,000

ICU Baby's Volunteer Program leverages the goodwill and available time of volunteers to provide the 'people power' required to support families with a baby in the NICU. The program is structured so that community members can choose 1 of 6 volunteer opportunities to 'give back' and help families in a way that aligns with their goals for volunteerism. ICU baby's vision is to transform the NICU experience so that parents feel more empowered, babies feel more nurtured, families feel more connected, and communities offer more support.

La Mesa Boricua de Florida - $30,000

La Mesa Boricua de Florida is a strategic movement to strengthen the power and well-being of Puerto Ricans everywhere. Through political representation, economic empowerment, and cultural affirmation their grassroots movement unites and develops leaders, builds capacity and maximizes their power to advance social justice.

Mira USA Inc - $25,000

Mira-USA’s mission is to empower the immigrant community, enabling them to actively participate in local activities and develop a profound understanding of their societal contribution. They strive to foster social development in middle- and low-income areas through community workshops and actions, cultivating vibrant communities. The organization provides immigration assistance programs, financial education programs, disaster responsiveness, and youth leadership programs.

South Florida Center for Percussive Arts, Inc. - $17,272

South Florida Center for Percussive Arts was founded in 2013 to create new and enhance existing opportunities to study, perform, and enjoy music through percussion. Along with educational programs from classical to world percussion, the organization helps make music accessible to the community through presentations, workshops, and performances.

Voices for Children of Broward County - $30,000

Voices for Children of Broward County (Voices) is a nonprofit dedicated to supporting children in foster care across Broward County, ensuring they have the resources and programs they need for health, education, and social well-being.

Youth Environmental Alliance Inc. - $25,000

Youth Environmental Alliance works on two key activities: 1) community engagement programs that focus on eco-action and 2) education and STEAM enrichment through environmental science and conservation education programs to youth and adults.

For more information on the NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants, visit localimpactgrants.com and the Spanish-language becasdeimpactolocal.com, and follow on social @NBCUFoundation and #LocalImpactGrants.