NBC6 Viewer Tip Leads Police to Miramar Woman Missing Over a Month

A South Florida woman has been found Thursday after more than a month since she vanished, thanks to a tip from an NBC6 viewer.

Courtney Babb, 30, who had been missing since April 10 out of Miramar, has since reunited with her family, according to Miramar Police.

Babb's family spoke out in a news conference Tuesday pleading with the public for help.

"If someone has seen her, please,” said her mother, Roberta Robinson. "We really miss her and want her to come home."

It’s been one month since Courtney Babb was reported missing. Her family spoke with news media today, pleading for the community’s help with finding Courtney. If you have seen her or have any information on her whereabouts, call #MiramarPD or @crimestoppers2 at 954-493-TIPS. You… pic.twitter.com/vvhrO3qSmC — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 16, 2023

Two days later, a viewer called NBC6, telling us that they had spotted Babb. NBC6 then directed that tip to Miramar Police.

Shortly after, city of Miami officials found her near a bus stop on NW 54th Street and 17th Avenue.

When Babb was found, officials said she was disoriented and didn’t know her name nor what day of the week it was — it also appeared that she wasn’t eating properly.

Police also said it looked like she was not taking her medications, which was a big concern for her family. Loved ones said Babb has a mental health condition and needs critical medication.

"She's probably not doing 100% well right now because she has not been on medication," Babb's aunt, Nichole Dagle, said during Tuesday's news conference. "We want her to come back home and get her stabilized."

Babb was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

It's unclear where Babb has been or what she's been doing over the last month. Police said they will be sitting down with her to chat about the time she was missing.