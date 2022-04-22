Nearby Residences Evacuated After Grenades Found in Pembroke Pines Home

Residences were evacuated after grenades were found in a Pembroke Pines home Friday morning, officials said.

Pembroke Pines Police said officers responded to the home in the area of Northwest 202nd Avenue and Northwest 5th Street to safely remove the grenades.

A bomb squad also responded to assist.

Officers are on scene at a residence near NW 202 Avenue & NW 5 Street regarding the safe removal of grenades from within the home. BSO Bomb Squad is arriving to assist. In an abundance of caution, the homes immediately surrounding the residence have been temporarily evacuated. pic.twitter.com/X1qvHirwqM — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) April 22, 2022

Out of an abundance of caution, nearby residences were evacuated while the grenades were being removed, officials said.

Police said the home was cleared and all weapons were removed. They added that the grenades were legally owned by the previous homeowner who is now deceased, and were discovered in the garage.