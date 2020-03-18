Nearly 100 More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Florida

What to Know Florida's new COVID-19 total rose to 314, including 289 Florida residents and 25 non-Florida residents

Broward still leads the state with 80 total cases, with Miami-Dade not far behind at 76

Some 954 results in the state were still pending

Nearly 100 more coronavirus cases were confirmed in Florida Wednesday, bringing the total to more than 300, state health officials said.

The state's new total rose to 314, including 289 Florida residents and 25 non-Florida residents, according to the Florida Department of Health. Broward still leads the state with 80 total cases, with Miami-Dade not far behind at 76. Some 954 results in the state were still pending.

Total state deaths remained at 7, including an elderly resident of an assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale.

The news comes as new drive-thru testing sites were opening in Miami-Dade. Broward was still awaiting a drive-thru testing site.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday also ordered bars and nightclubs in Florida to close for 30 days and directed restaurants to operate at 50% of their maximum capacity to allow for social distancing.

State school officials said public schools would remain closed until April 15 and announced the suspension of mass campus gatherings, including sports events.

