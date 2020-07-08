Nearly 10,000 New Coronavirus Cases in Florida, Including 4,000 More in Miami-Dade and Broward

What to Know Florida reported 9,989 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, along with 48 new virus-related deaths

The state has seen a large increase in cases in the past week, with nearly 65,000 confirmed in that span of time

Miami-Dade County's case total rose Wedesday by more than 2,900, to 53,974

Florida added nearly 10,000 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, as the number of cases in South Florida continued to climb.

The 9,989 new COVID-19 cases brought the state's total to 223,783, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health.

Wednesday's total of new cases was about 2,600 more than were reported Tuesday but still below Saturday's record-setting daily total of 11,458.

The percent positivity for the new cases reported Wednesday was 14.15%, below Tuesday's record high of 16.21%. It was the ninth consecutive day the rate has been over 14%.

The positivity rate of all tests reported Wednesday was 17.30%. The median age of people who tested positive in Wednesday's results was 39, and has been 40 or under for the past two weeks.

Statewide, more than 2,322,000 people have been tested for COVID-19, with an overall percent positive of 9.6%. More than 16,700 hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been reported in Florida to-date.

The state reported 48 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents, bringing the total to 3,889. The average daily deaths reported over the past seven days is also 48.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County's case total rose Wednesday by more than 2,900, to 53,974, with 1,068 virus-related deaths in the county.

Broward County had 23,781 confirmed cases Wednesday, an increase of more than 1,100. The county also had 419 virus-related deaths.

Palm Beach County had 18,231 cases and 569 deaths Wednesday. Monroe County had 427 cases and six reported deaths.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade County on Monday again limited restaurants to outdoor dining, takeout and delivery. County Mayor Carlos Gimenez rescinded an order Tuesday closing gyms, however, saying now anyone inside would have to wear a mask.

The state announced Tuesday that it will send 100 nurses to help Miami-area hospitals as it grapples with a surge in coronavirus cases. Most of the nurses will work in the intensive care units for Jackson Health System, which has seen its COVID-19 patients triple in the past month.

The state also released a census of intensive care unit beds throughout Florida on Tuesday. About 16% of the state's nearly 5,985 adult ICU beds remain available. All ICU beds were being used at more than 50 hospitals across 25 counties, and more than two dozen additional hospitals reported that their units were more than 90% full.