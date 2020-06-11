Nearly 30 People Caught on Camera Breaking Into Medical Marijuana Store

Police are looking for over two dozen people caught on camera breaking into a medical marijuana business in Palm Beach County earlier this month.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the incident took place June 1st at the Miracle Leaf store located off Sansburys Way.

Surveillance video released by the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office shows nearly 30 people breaking into the store just after 3 a.m., using a sledge hammer to break the front door before the group rushed inside.

Officials believe the group may have committed other burglaries in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Palm Beach CrimeStoppers.