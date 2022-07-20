Nearly 59K Florida Families to Get $450 Per Child Under New Initiative

Almost 59,000 families in Florida will be getting some extra money for each child they have under a new initiative from Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration and the state's Department of Children and Families.

Entitled the Hope Florida - A Pathway to Prosperity initiative started by First Lady Casey DeSantis, each family will receive a $450 check per child from $35.5 million in the state's budget.

"I am on a mission to make sure that no child in Florida goes without hope, happiness, and a home," DeSantis said Tuesday in Tampa. "That means doing everything we can to support those who have stepped up and welcomed these children into their homes, as well as local partners that are already lending families a helping hand.”

Florida will also give a portion of the nearly $70 million in Freedom First budget money secured toward mentorship programs.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Our department is always looking for ways to build strong and resilient families, and these announcements will be an immense boost to our caregivers who are preparing to send children back to school this fall,” said DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris.