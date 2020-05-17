Nearly 800 New Coronavirus Cases in Florida, as State Death Toll Reaches 1,973

What to Know Florida's COVID-19 case total rose to 45,588 Sunday, while the state's virus-related death roll rose to 1,973

Miami-Dade and Broward have now combined for 21,901 cases

Over 653,000 have been tested for COVID-19 statewide, and more than 8,230 have been hospitalized throughout the state to-date

Florida's number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by nearly 800 Sunday, as the state reported 9 new virus-related deaths.

With 777 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 45,588, according to figures released Sunday by the Florida Department of Health.

Another 9 deaths related to the virus were confirmed, bringing the state's total to 1,973.

Miami-Dade's case total rose to 15,658, still about 34 percent of the state's total. Broward County had 6,243 COVID-19 cases.

Palm Beach County had 4,524 cases, while Monroe County had 100 cases.

More than 630,790 have been tested for COVID-19 statewide, and more than 8,140 have been hospitalized throughout the state to-date.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that the state would be moving to a "full phase one" reopening on Monday. Gyms and fitness centers in the state outside of Miami-Dade and broward will be allowed to open, and restaurants and retail stores will be allowed to operate at 50% indoor capacity.

Miami-Dade and Broward, the two Florida counties hit hardest by coronavirus infections, will begin slowly reopening Monday, with restaurants and retail shops allowed to bring in customers at a limited capacity.

Spas, bars, gyms, beaches, movie theaters, bowling alleys and similar businesses will still be closed.