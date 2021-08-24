Need a Job? 70+ Companies Hiring for Thousands of Positions in South Florida

More than 70 companies are hiring for thousands of jobs in South Florida at an upcoming job fair Wednesday.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

Jobs are available from companies such as Amazon, American Express, Miami Dolphins, Norwegian Cruise Line and many more.

Attendees should dress professionally and bring updated copies of their resumes.

Parking and admission are free. Click here for more information and how to preregister.