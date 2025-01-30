Neighbor wants safety measures at troublesome NW Miami-Dade intersection after officer crash

Gloria Rice has lived at the corner of Northwest 67th Street and Northwest 10th Avenue for almost 30 years.

She said crashes are so common here that she’s given up on fixing her fence.

“Every time someone hits it, I must pay for it, they don’t have insurance or they promise to come back and fix it, but they never do,” Rice said.

It’s why she wasn’t surprised when she heard yet another loud bang Wednesday afternoon, but one thing was different this time.

“A loud boom, it’s the loudest I’ve ever heard it since I’ve been in this house,” she said.

Two law enforcement vehicles, one with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and the other with the School Board Police Department, collided, leaving both drivers with serious injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. when an on-duty deputy with the robbery intervention detail crashed into the school board officer’s vehicle.

Those driving on Northwest 10th Avenue have the right of way, while those traveling on Northwest 67th Street have a stop sign.

It’s unclear right now in which direction each vehicle was going and whether the deputy was responding to a call at the time. Those questions remain under investigation.

Both officers were rushed to Ryder Trauma Center, where they’re expected to make a full recovery.

Rice believes something needs to be done to improve safety at this intersection.

“I need a roundabout or what do you call those, speed bumps,” she said. “It’s very scary because I have been in my bed at night, and I hear the collisions, and I’m just praying that they don’t come through my house.”