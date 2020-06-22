New Antibody Testing Site Opens Monday in Miami-Dade

Those looking to get antibody testing in Miami-Dade County amid the coronavirus pandemic have a new option starting Monday.

BioReference will be testing at the Miami International Mall starting Monday. Collections will be taking place Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot between JCPenny and Kohl’s.

To get tested at the site, you need a valid testing order from a licensed doctor. No appointment is necessary with the order, but you will also need to provide an insurance card to avoid being charged out of pocket for the test.

The site is opening in an effort to expand access to testing across South Florida, as BioReference partnered with REEF Technologies to host a series of collection sites at different locations around the country.