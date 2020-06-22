coronavirus

New Antibody Testing Site Opens Monday in Miami-Dade

BioReference partnered with REEF Technologies to host a series of collection sites at different locations around the country

NBC Universal, Inc.

Those looking to get antibody testing in Miami-Dade County amid the coronavirus pandemic have a new option starting Monday.

BioReference will be testing at the Miami International Mall starting Monday. Collections will be taking place Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot between JCPenny and Kohl’s.

To get tested at the site, you need a valid testing order from a licensed doctor. No appointment is necessary with the order, but you will also need to provide an insurance card to avoid being charged out of pocket for the test.

Local

News You Should Know 3 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Publix Issues Major Salad Recall, Disney Reopening Some Resorts Monday

Miami-Dade 27 mins ago

1 Woman Dead, 2 Others Hospitalized After Late Night Shooting in NW Miami-Dade

The site is opening in an effort to expand access to testing across South Florida, as BioReference partnered with REEF Technologies to host a series of collection sites at different locations around the country.  

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMiami-DadeInternational Mall
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us