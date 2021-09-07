Technology

New Bionic Knee Opens Up Microprocessor Tech for Some Amputees

The microprocessor technology allows for more mobility for the patient, who can control the knee with an app from his phone.

By Cristian Benavides

A bionic knee is transforming lives. Researchers with the Hanger Clinic say it’s allowing people with a shorter built height access to microprocessor technology.

Albert Guzman, 28, from Coconut Grove, has been fitted with it — it’s called the Quattro knee, the first of its kind in over five years, and Guzman is the first patient in the country to use the knee.

“Because it’s shorter in height, it will allow patients that don’t have the length necessary will be able to try the Quattro,” said Jorge Gonzalez, a prosthetist with the Hanger Clinic.

The microprocessor technology allows for more mobility for the patient, who can control the knee with an app from his phone.

“He can switch over to biking mode, golfing mode, get back on his motorcycle,” said Brett Rosen, a clinic manager with Hanger Clinic.

Guzman had an accident in the Dominican Republic back in December. He was using a wheelchair, struggling to see himself doing the things he loved.

“This knee will allow me to do things like running, swimming and working out,” he said in Spanish.

Guzman still has a lot of physical therapy ahead to get him back to doing those activities, but knowing it’s possible has given him a new perspective on his future and an opportunity to take a step forward.

