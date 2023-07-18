New bodycam video, 911 calls capture moments after I-95 road rage shooting in Fort Lauderdale that killed teacher

Body camera video released Monday shows a murder suspect being brought in for questioning moments after his arrest in December.

Jahkobi Williams, 22, was charged with murder and attempted murder for the shooting death of 23-year-old preschool teacher Ana Estevez whose nickname is “Ani.”

Investigators say Williams was driving down I-95 near Sunrise Boulevard in a white BMW on Nov. 27 when he sideswiped the car Estevez and her boyfriend were riding in, then started shooting.

Florida Highway Patrol and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to the scene where they found two victims who were shot while driving on the interstate.

Estevez's boyfriend was shot, but survived.

The State Attorney’s office released 911 calls of him calling for help.

“Right behind exit 25 on I-95 southbound, me and my girlfriend just got shot,” he said while on the phone with dispatchers.

Family members say Estevez was passionate about education and was studying at FAU to become a special needs teacher.

A third victim, a juvenile woman who was in a separate vehicle, was later identified at a nearby hospital and had also sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. Detectives believed the same BMW was also involved in this shooting that occurred on Interstate 95 between Atlantic Boulevard and Sample Road.