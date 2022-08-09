New Effort Underway to Legalize Recreational Marijuana in Florida

A new effort is underway in Florida to get a recreational marijuana amendment on the 2024 ballot.

The amendment would allow recreational use of marijuana by people 21 or older and could also remove requirements that have made it expensive for smaller cannabis entrepreneurs to operate.

Throwing their support behind the proposal are Trulieve, the state's largest medical marijuana operator, and country music legends the Bellamy Brothers.

Efforts to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida have failed before.

Last year, the Florida Supreme Court nixed a proposed constitutional amendment to allow recreational marijuana use in the state from being on the 2022 ballot, ruling that the ballot language was misleading.

Florida voters in 2016 approved a constitutional amendment permitting the medical use of marijuana.

Supporters of the new proposal said they're confident it will satisfy Florida Supreme Court requirements to make it onto the ballot and believe it will gain support from voters.