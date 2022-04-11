Florida

New Florida Law Promotes Fatherhood, Help Fatherless Kids

The Department of Children and Families will manage the grant program

(Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

Florida will create new grant programs to help fathers become more engaged with their children and children whose fathers aren't in their home under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday.

The Department of Children and Families will manage the grant program and work with non-profit organizations to promote the importance of fathers being a part of their children's lives. It will also create a mentor program to help children who don't have a father in their lives.

“This has huge ramifications for someone's ability to be able to realize their God-given potential,” DeSantis said. “Any dad who may not be engaged, we want to be able to support. We've got programs, we've got community groups, we've got non-profits ... You're not a man by leaving your kids hung out to dry. You need to be there.”

DeSantis signed the bill at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice facility and was joined by former coach Tony Dungy.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaDepartment of Children and Families
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us