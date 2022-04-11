New Florida Law Promotes Fatherhood, Help Fatherless Kids

Florida will create new grant programs to help fathers become more engaged with their children and children whose fathers aren't in their home under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday.

The Department of Children and Families will manage the grant program and work with non-profit organizations to promote the importance of fathers being a part of their children's lives. It will also create a mentor program to help children who don't have a father in their lives.

“This has huge ramifications for someone's ability to be able to realize their God-given potential,” DeSantis said. “Any dad who may not be engaged, we want to be able to support. We've got programs, we've got community groups, we've got non-profits ... You're not a man by leaving your kids hung out to dry. You need to be there.”

DeSantis signed the bill at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice facility and was joined by former coach Tony Dungy.