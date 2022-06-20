New Law Allows Smoking Bans to be Enacted at Florida Public Beaches, Parks

If you're planning on lighting up a cigarette at specific public beaches and parks in Florida, there is a chance you may now be breaking the law.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill allowing local governments to restrict smoking, which came after the Florida Legislature passed a bill in March.

The Florida Clean Air Act allows local governments the ability to create designated smoking zones and fines, enact stricter laws on the disposal of cigarette butts and even an outright ban.

The Ocean Conservancy, the nation's oldest conservation nonprofit, advocated for achieving this effort.

"This is a major victory for the health of our beaches and seas throughout the Sunshine State," said Jon Paul Brooker, director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy. "Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our environment."