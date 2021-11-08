New Report Details What Deputies Found at Slain Student Miya Marcano's Apartment

Investigators in Orange County have revealed more details from the initial report that was filed when slain college student Miya Marcano was reported missing.

The incident report from Sept. 24 was initially released in October, but many of the details were heavily redacted. On Monday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office released the full report with more details of the moments deputies came to her Orlando apartment after she didn't board a flight to Fort Lauderdale.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

A deputy came to Marcano's apartment at the Aden Villas after her mother called for a wellness check and found the 19-year-old's door was locked, the report said. The deputy outside to look through the window and reported nothing out of the ordinary.

But after later going inside, deputies noted Marcano's teddy bear — that her mother requested they check for — was locked inside her closet. Her family has mentioned many times that Marcano didn’t go anywhere without that bear.

They also noticed furniture was propped up against the bedroom knob, which appeared to be placed there to block someone from coming into the room, the report said.

Deputies also reported the luggage that Marcano would likely be taking on a plane sitting by her desk.

The report also stated her bed was not made, three pieces of jewelry were on the floor, and there was a small patch of dried blood on her pillow.

After detectives responded to the complex for a second time, family members noticed a yellow box cutter under her area rug. They noted that this is not usual and suspected that it was evidence.

Deputies also noticed her first-floor window was able to open — Marcano's family told them her father had screwed the window shut so it would only be able to open slightly.

The report noted this window shouldn’t have been able to fully open unless Marcano had removed the screws.

Deputies also did speak with prime suspect Armando Caballero — the maintenance worker at the complex — where he admitted to trying to date the 19-year-old, but she refused, the report said. Caballero told police the last time he saw her was that afternoon at work.