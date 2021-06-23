Broward County

New State-of-the-Art Transit Center Opens in Lauderhill

$10.2 million facility designed to serve 8,000 people per day

By Julia Bagg

NBC 6

Commuters in Lauderhill have a brand new option to make it to work or anywhere else around town thanks to a state-of-the-art transit center.

The facility just opened on Highway 441 north of Sunrise Boulevard on Wednesday. The $10.2 million project has been in the works since 2006.

Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness said transit riders had zero bathroom options near the Lauderhill Mall before the new facility. “We fixed that,” he said.

The 3,000-square-foot facility now boasts 10 bus bays, electric vehicle charging stations, and a solar canopy system that generates more electricity than it consumes.

There’s even a kiss and ride lane for dropoffs.

"You gotta have a kiss and ride lane nowadays,” said Michael Udine, Vice-Mayor of Broward County.

Commuter Angela Persadkalloo rode a bus to get to a nearby store. She’s glad she won’t have to worry about getting wet, since much of the facility is covered.

Now she just hopes something more will improve, too.

“I hope that the buses will be more on time, so that I can get to work and back home on time,” she said.

