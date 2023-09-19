New surveillance video captures thieves stealing large safe from downtown Miami jewelry store

A brazen break-in at a jewelry store in downtown Miami was caught on camera and captured the thieves at work.

The robbery happened in the middle of the night Saturday at a jewelry store located at 146 First Avenue in downtown Miami.

While the store owner did not want to be identified, the new surveillance video tells the story of how the break-in started.

Video shows a man step out of a large white vehicle and goes to work on the door at a vacant storefront facing 2nd Street.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

It appears three men took their time with at least two of them eventually making their way inside.

Then the theives carved a massive hole through the wall until they reached the jewelry store and dragged out a safe.

The family who runs the store told NBC6 the safe held more than $1 million worth of valuables.

Police have not yet released any additional information on the incident or any potential suspects.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.