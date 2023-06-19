New video shows overturned SUV after brutal crash on Florida's Turnpike

There is new video showing the aftermath of a brutal crash on Florida's Turnpike Sunday night that left one person seriously injured.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at about 9:52 p.m. Saturday on the southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike, in the area of Killian Parkway where a white Toyota SUV lost control and collided into a concrete barrier bridge wall.

The vehicle then traveled off of the roadway onto a grassy embankment, where it overturned several times, the FHP said.

Video from Only in Dade shows massive police presence and the white SUV completely destroyed on the side of the road along with a few other crashed vehicles. And video captured by NBC6 shows several people standing by the area as first responders remained on the scene.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

There were a total of six occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash and one of the occupants, an adult woman, was ejected and sustained serious injuries, authorities said.

"I saw the paramedics come and everyone was here. It looked like a lot of people were involved," one witness told NBC6. "It was very scary, so I'm just praying everyone is okay."

As a result of the initial crash, three additional crashes occurred in the area with only minor injuries reported.

The southbound lanes of the Turnpike were shutdown throughout the preliminary investigation and traffic was diverted onto Kendall Drive.

The roadway has since been reopened.