ICYMI: Rehabilitated Turtle Released in the Keys, Illegal Drone Flight

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Tibetan Monks Help Release Sea Turtle in Florida Keys

Visiting Tibetan monks helped release a rehabilitated sea turtle in the Florida Keys Thursday. Hundreds of spectators witnessed the release of “Drifter,” a 170-pound female adult loggerhead sea turtle that was rehabilitated at the Keys-based Turtle Hospital aftershewas found floating offshore of the Lower Keys last November. The monks, from the Drepung Gomang Monastery in India, have been visiting the Keys for the last week.

Florida Man Charged With Illegal Super Bowl Drone Flight

An FBI affidavit filed Friday says that 46-year-old Yorgan Arnaldo Ramos Teran flew his drone in an area of Miami Beach restricted for such flights by the Federal Aviation Administration. He faces up to a year in prison if convicted. The FAA established temporary flight restrictions on drone and other aircraft flights in areas of Miami Beach and downtown Miami, and around the Hard Rock Stadium in advance of Sunday's Super Bowl.

Prosecuting Sex Traffickers Comes With Challenges

NBC 6 Investigators dug through state records from the Florida Courts and the Department of Corrections involving the most serious human trafficking charge. We identified more than 50 people who were arrested and charged in Miami-Dade County under the state’s human trafficking statute in a three-year period. We found in more than half of those cases, charges for human trafficking were dropped or never filed at all. Another chunk faced less serious charges that carry more lenient sentences.

Miami-Dade Installs Floating Solar Panels Near Dolphin Expressway

The ride on the Dolphin expressway will be a little brighter for drivers, as Miami-Dade county introduced its new solar project. The plan is to install an array of floating solar panels on Blue Lagoon. If the technology takes off, Miami-Dade Mayor, Carlos Gimenez, says residents and businesses could experience lower electric bills.

Paralyzed at 19, Buoniconti Has Mixed Feelings on Football

Like no other family, the Buonicontis have experienced football glory and grief. Marc was paralyzed from the shoulders down making a tackle in college in 1985. His father, Nick, a Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker, died last July after struggling with symptoms of CTE, a degenerative brain disease associated with repeated blows to the head. Marc will watch Sunday's game, but like many fans these days, he has mixed feelings about the sport and its toll. And his emotions are drawn from firsthand experience.