NFL Player Arrested for Indecent Exposure, Assaulting Deputy in Deerfield Beach

A member of the NFL's Cleveland Browns was arrested in Broward County on Monday for allegedly exposing himself and assaulting a deputy.

Malik McDowell, 25, was taken into custody and faces three charges, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence, Broward jail records showed.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

McDowell has no bond on two of the charges pending a court hearing. Attorney information wasn't available.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Broward Sheriff’s deputies had responded to a call of a naked man walking near a Deerfield Beach school, according to an incident report obtained by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

When deputies arrived, McDowell charged at a deputy, who reportedly wasn’t able to avoid the confrontation. The deputy fought back, but McDowell fled before he was eventually arrested, according to the report.

The three year NFL veteran, who spent last season with Cleveland after playing in 2017 and 2018 with the Seattle Seahawks, has been in trouble with the law before.

He was arrested twice in 2017 in both his native Michigan and in Atlanta. In 2019, he was arrested in separate incidents for resisting arrest and assault as well as possession of a stolen vehicle. He was sentenced to 11 months in prison before his 2020 release.

He worked out for several teams after his release, including the Miami Dolphins, before signing with Cleveland. He had three sacks in 2021 for the Browns.