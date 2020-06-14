NFL Players Distribute Food to Families in Need in Miami-Dade County

As Florida's coronavirus case count continues to see alarming daily spikes, many are still struggling to cope with the economic damage from the stay-at-home orders that have thrown millions out of work over the past three months.

“This world is in a crisis right now with COVID-19,” said New York Jets linebacker James Burgess Jr.

Burgess and two other NFL players, Chicago Bears safety Deon Bush and Buffalo Bills safety Jaquan Johnson, partnered with FarmShare to distribute food to those in need at West Perrine Park Saturday morning in Miami-Dade County.

“Things are starting to open back up, families are starting to get back together, get jobs again, start work again, but due to the fact that they have been out of work for months people are still behind still trying to catch up on bills and trying to get food in their stomach, for their families,” Burgess continued.

“We’re just finding the time in our life to give back to the people who really need us,” he said. “That’s very important.”