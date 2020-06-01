Broward County

Nightly Curfew for Broward, Miami-Dade Counties Will Remain In Effect

Broward's curfew will remain in effect until June 7th, while Miami-Dade's is in place until further notice

By Daniela Flamini

The 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew that was issued for Broward County over the weekend amid protests and tense police encounters will remain in effect nightly through the end of the week.

County officials confirmed Monday that the emergency order issuing the curfew would be in place until Sunday, June 7th.

A press release stated that Broward's County Administrator would be conducting a daily assessment of the "ongoing need for curfew based on credible threats of civil unrest."

Media personnel are exempt from the curfew while doing their jobs, and residents are permitted to travel between their home and place of employment or walk their pets near their homes during curfew hours.

In neighboring Miami-Dade County, Mayor Carlos-Gimenez has issued a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly curfew until further notice.

On Twitter, he noted that essential workers are exempt from the curfew in order to travel to and from their jobs and conduct their work.

The City of Miami, which had issued curfews for the city on Saturday and Sunday evenings, lifted its curfew on Monday effective immediately.

Cleanup was underway Monday after another round of protests was held around South Florida on Sunday, capping a weekend of demonstrations over the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd.

In Fort Lauderdale, a peaceful protest began at Huzienga Park Sunday afternoon before tensions escalated. Police began firing tear gas into the crowd, while protestors were also seen throwing objects at authorities.

The chaos carried over to Las Olas Boulevard where windows at several businesses were smashed by demonstrators.

