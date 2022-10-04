No Injuries Reported After Car Catches Fire Inside Kendall Parking Garage

A car caught on fire inside a parking garage Tuesday in Kendall, delaying the start of the workday for many workers.

“It’s a little frustrating because I needed to go up there and start working, but I can't so I have to wait here in the parking lot,” said Eduardo Garcia-Ona, who works in the building attached to the garage.

He’s a financial advisor and one of dozens of people who couldn’t start their day on time.

The fire left people waiting at a Publix’s parking lot across the street, wondering what had happened.

“I’m not quite sure, but I heard an electrical vehicle caught on fire,” said Garcia-Ona.

Miami Dade Fire Department said a car caught on fire on the fifth floor of the garage. They responded to the call at around 7 a.m. and found a car completely in flames.

They said they were able to put out the fire before it spread to other areas of the building and checked the buildings next to the garage to make sure there were no damages.

Even though there were no injuries, it was a headache for people that work there.

“I wanted to make sure that everything is okay, and that my office is not caught on fire,” said Garcia-Ona.

MDFR said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.