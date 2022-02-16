No Injuries Reported After Massive Fire Engulfs SW Miami-Dade Home

Crews spent part of Wednesday morning putting out a massive house fire in southwest Miami-Dade that miraculously left no one injured.

The fire broke out in the 16000 block of Southwest 100th Court, located between the Florida's Turnpike and U.S. 1, just before 2:30 a.m. Crews were eventually able to put out the fire after large flames were seen.

No injuries were reported. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the family were all out of the home and were awakened by the sound of the crackling fire.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire. FPL crews responded to the scene for a live, downed power line that was impacting the home.

