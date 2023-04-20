No Injuries Reported as Crews Battle Appliance Fire at Doral Waste Facility

Crews are at the scene of a reported fire Thursday morning at a recycling plant on Doral involving appliances, with officials reporting no structural fire at this time.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was at the scene of the one-alarm fire at the plant in the 8800 block of Northwest 58th Street, which reportedly started just after 7 a.m.

Please be advised that there is an apliance recycling fire near #Doral. @MiamiDadeFire is working on it and should have extinguished within 30 mins . @DoralPolice pic.twitter.com/l2b5C7iutd — City of Doral (@Cityofdoral) April 20, 2023

Nearby residents posted photos on social media showing flames and thick smoke from the facility.

MDFR said the fire broke out in a pile of rubbish that included appliances like refrigerators and microwaves. Crews from over 20 units were able to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

