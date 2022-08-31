North Bay Village Commissioner Says Drug Arrest Does Not Impact Service

A South Florida elected official who was arrested and accused of serious drug charges earlier this year has remained on the job and believes the incident has no impact on her service to the community.

North Bay Village Commissioner Rachel Streitfeld was taken into custody in Georgia back in April on three counts of marijuana possession with the intent to sell the drugs, NBC 6 learned.

A police report obtained by NBC 6 said Streitfeld was stopped on the night of April 13 in Tiger, Georgia, for speeding. The arresting officer noted that he ”…could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle… and found the drug packaged in individual weighted containers that is consistent with distribution," the report said.

Strietfeld — an attorney — and her passenger were each arrested on three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Months later, Streitfeld was at Tuesday’s regular commission meeting. She listened as one resident came to the microphone holding some documents.

“This details a felony arrest by a sitting commissioner in our Village earlier this year for narcotics," resident Robert Clinebrook said. "Serious — serious — that I am not aware that we have been made aware of. I would ask the Village attorney and the village clerk to consult with the governor’s office to see if that person is qualified to remain on the dais. Should they be voting on anything?”

The Village officials said they didn’t know anything about Streitfeld's arrest until just before Tuesday night’s commission meeting.

The Village clerk provided NBC 6 with documents indicating the commissioner participated in official functions 10 separate times since her arrest.

Streitfeld decided not to speak on camera, but sent a statement, saying, "I am grateful to be a public servant and do not take it for granted. This incident has no bearing on my service to the community. No charges have been or will be filed against me: the matter is resolved. I look forward to continuing to serve my community with integrity and dedication."

The Village said there’s no provision in their charter where she had to report the felony drug arrest. Officials also said that Streifeld has been a leader on environmental issues and they look forward to her continued service.

“We, the citizens, deserve better than this," Clinebrook said.

In Georgia, the Rabun County Assistant District Attorney told NBC 6 the cases have been “resolved without an indictment or accusation being filed” and “there will be no conviction," but he provided no details if any arrangement was made with the commissioner to head off potentially going to prison there.

NBC 6 also asked the commissioner how the case was resolved but haven't heard back. In cases like this, that normally involves some type of pre-trial diversion program, community service, or rehabilitation.

NBC 6 also asked the Village about notifying the governor’s office as the resident suggested, but they so far haven’t answered that question, either.