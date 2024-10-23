North Miami mom arrested after allegedly attacking teen who fought her daughter

A North Miami mother is facing charges after she allegedly attacked a teen girl who'd been fighting with her daughter.

Merline Diegue-Pierre, 39, was arrested Tuesday on charges of child abuse causing no great bodily harm and contributing to the delinquency of a child, records showed.

The alleged incident happened Monday afternoon at the North Miami Public Library at 835 Northeast 132nd Street, where Diegue-Pierre showed up after learning her 15-year-old daughter had been involved in a fight earlier in the day with another 15-year-old girl, an arrest report said.

Diegue-Pierre and her daughter went looking for the other teen inside the library but found her outside.

Some words were exchanged and Diegue-Pierre's daughter charged at the other teen, as Diegue-Pierre did nothing to stop the fight and stood by watching, the report said.

Another teen tried to intervene and Diegue-Pierre came up behind her and pulled her back by her hair, "flinging her away," the report said.

Diegue-Pierre then kicked off her shoes and charged at one of the teens and started to punch her in the face before picking her up and slamming her to the ground, the report said.

Diegue-Pierre got on top of the teen and continued to punch her in the face, the report said.

The incident was captured by surveillance cameras as well as witnesses who filmed it with cellphones.

Diegue-Pierre went to the North Miami Police Department on Tuesday and said she'd parked at the library and was walking with her daughter to notify police when they saw the girls involved in the previous altercation and they began to fight again, the report said.

Diegue-Pierre was arrested and booked into jail.

She went before a judge on Wednesday who appointed her a public defender. The defender said she has no prior arrest record and is a mother of four

The judge gave her pre-trial services with an alternate bond of $5,000.