Now that YNW Melly's case has been ruled a mistrial, what happens next?

Judge John Murphy has ruled a mistrial in YNW Melly’s double murder case after the jury failed to reach a unanimous decision after 19 days of arguing and almost two days of deliberations.

YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, is facing two first-degree murder charges for the 2018 killings of Anthony Williams, 21, and Christopher Thomas, 19 in Miramar.

Demons, 24, has pleaded not guilty and faces a possible death sentence if convicted.

SO WHAT IS A MISTRIAL?

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to Cornell Law School, a mistrial occurs when a jury is unable to reach a verdict and there must be a new trial with a new jury or there is a serious procedural error or misconduct that would result in an unfair trial, and the judge adjourns the case without a decision on the merits and awards a new trial.

WHAT COULD HAPPEN NEXT TO YNW MELLY?

The defense and the state will reconvene on Friday July 28 to discuss the next steps for the trial.

But if the state and defense elect for a retrial, a new jury will have to be selected and YNW Melly will be tried once again from the very beginning.

WHO BENEFITS FROM THE MISTRIAL?

According to Rose Legal Services, there are favorable advantages that come with a retrial since both sides will have to try the case from the very beginning.



For instance, the defendant may benefit if the result suggests that the evidence is not strong enough to convince all jurors of guilt.



While the prosecution can benefit from knowing how the defense will try to argue the case and re-strategize.

WHAT ABOUT DOUBLE JEOPARDY?

According to Cornell Law School, the Double Jeopardy Clause in the Fifth Amendment to the US Constitution prohibits anyone from being prosecuted twice for substantially the same crime.



So how does that apply to YNW Melly? Well, since the jury failed to deliver a verdict, he still has not been persecuted with any crime, hence, the retrial does not qualify as double jeopardy.