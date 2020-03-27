Florida

Officer Helps Mother Duck, Baby Ducklings Escape Harm in Wild Journey Through City

The Lakeland Police Department posted video on their Facebook page showing the scene from March 18th

Facebook / Lakeland PD

While many first responders are helping Florida residents deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, one police officer went above and beyond to help some of the state’s most vulnerable – a mother duck and her 12 small ducklings.

The Lakeland Police Department posted video on their Facebook page showing the scene from March 18th, saying Officer Bailey was on patrol when he noticed the ducks crossing one of the city’s main streets.

Bailey did not just drive by, but instead pulled up behind the family of ducks and followed them through each twist and turn before getting out and walking behind them to make sure none were messed with before they got to their final destination – a giant lake for a cool dip in the water.

Local

coronavirus outbreak 12 hours ago

Looking For A Job? These Places Are Hiring Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

coronavirus 13 hours ago

South Florida Doctor Dies From Coronavirus

None of the ducks were harmed and Officer Bailey continued on his way.

This article tagged under:

FloridaPolk County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us