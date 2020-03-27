Officer Helps Mother Duck, Baby Ducklings Escape Harm in Wild Journey Through City

While many first responders are helping Florida residents deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, one police officer went above and beyond to help some of the state’s most vulnerable – a mother duck and her 12 small ducklings.

The Lakeland Police Department posted video on their Facebook page showing the scene from March 18th, saying Officer Bailey was on patrol when he noticed the ducks crossing one of the city’s main streets.

Bailey did not just drive by, but instead pulled up behind the family of ducks and followed them through each twist and turn before getting out and walking behind them to make sure none were messed with before they got to their final destination – a giant lake for a cool dip in the water.

None of the ducks were harmed and Officer Bailey continued on his way.