Officer placed on administrative duty after Tyreek Hill incident has varied history

The personnel file of a Miami-Dade Police officer who was taken off the streets after detaining Dolphins star Tyreek Hill shows a varied history.

An employee profile released by the Miami-Dade Police Department shows 27-year veteran Officer Danny Torres served as many as 50 days of suspension in six different incidents between 2014 and 2019.

The longest suspension was for 20 days. He also received four written reprimands.

Of the complaints he's received, he was cleared of many, but eight were sustained in an internal investigation. The complaints included improper use of force and conduct unbecoming an officer, as well as improper use of his body camera.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

"I can tell you there are police officers that go their whole careers and wont have as much as activity as this young man has," said Craig McQueen, a retired City of Miami Police Chief.

One of the things that stood out to Mcqueen is that Torres has discourtesy complaints in his file that were substantiated.

"Discourtesy complaints are basically the officer’s communication skills … how they speak to people, how they interact with people," he said.

Torres' records also showed 13 instances of use of force, some of those resulted in injuries like bruising and cuts, but the report doesn’t say who was injured.

The report also does not give context or details for each disciplinary action.

Miami-Dade Police have identified the veteran officer who was placed on administrative duties after Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill was handcuffed and detained outside Hard Rock Stadium Sunday. Officer Danny Torres, a 27-year veteran of the department, remains on administrative duties while an internal affairs investigation is completed, Miami-Dade Police said Tuesday.

The records also show Torres has been given nearly three dozen commendations from 1998 to 2023. The most recent was for “dedication to service” and “professionalism” in May of last year.

Torres remains on administrative duties pending the results of an internal affairs investigation.

Ignacio Alvarez, the attorney representing Torres, issued a statement earlier calling for his client's immediate reinstatement while respecting the department's call for an investigation. He said his client won’t make any comments until the investigation has been completed.

Hill did not mince words when detailing what action he thought should be taken against the officer.

“Gone. Gone. Gone. Gone. Gone. He’s gotta go, man,” Hill said.