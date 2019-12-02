Officer’s Car Struck by Alleged Carjacking Suspects in Miami

What to Know Police say the car rammed into one of their vehicles, knocking off a bumper, before the three men inside bailed out.

Police are investigating an early morning incident in Miami in which a police officer was nearly struck by an alleged carjacking suspect.

Miami-Dade Police say that officers responded around 5 a.m. after a woman said her silver Nissan was taken by two men armed with guns, spotting the car in an area near the 100 block of Northwest 69th Street.

Surveillance video showed the car hit one of the police vehicles, knocking off a bumper before the three men inside bailed out.

One person was immediately arrested while two other men remain on the run. Officers have not released the identity of anyone involved at this time.

The officer, who was also not named, was not injured.