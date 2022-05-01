Officers Killed in Line of Duty Being Remembered Sunday in Miami-Dade

Officers killed in the line of duty are being remembered Sunday in Miami-Dade County as part of a month-long event to honor their sacrifices.

Miami-Dade Police will take part in the annual Project HERO (Honoring Every Resting Officer) event Sunday morning at the department’s headquarters in Doral. Officers will later place memorials on the grave markers of fallen officers before a memorial at the Atlantic Ocean.

The Miami Police Department held a similar event Saturday.

Project HERO was initiated 10 years ago by the Police Officer Assistance Trust to recognize the importance of honoring “those who sacrificed their lives for the sake of keeping our communities safe.” An American/Eternal Thin Blue Line flag is placed at each grave.

A total of 165 law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty in Miami-Dade County history through 2021.

Last year, 458 law enforcement officers died with COVID being the leading cause of death.