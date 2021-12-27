Officials: Small Plane Crash Kills 2 People in Florida

A small plane crashed in Florida killing two people, officials said.

Shawn Coarsey, assistant chief for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, says investigators believe the single-engine plane had been in the air about 20 minutes after taking off from Herlong Recreational Airport on Sunday before it crashed into a field.

Images of the crash taken by a witness show a small plane engulfed in flames.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating with the help of the sheriff’s office to determine the cause of the crash.

The sheriff’s assistant chief said the two people who were killed in the crash had not been identified.